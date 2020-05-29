THE key performance indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the last trading day of May with 0.40 per cent growth.

Specifically, the market capitalisation on Friday inched higher by N53 billion or 0.40 per cent to close at N13.168 trillion against N13.115 trillion achieved on Thursday.

In the same vein, All-Share Index increased by 101.81 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,267.82 points from 25,166.01 recorded on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement chart indicates that BUA Cement led the price movement table, appreciating by N3 to close at N42 per share.

Flour mills followed with N1 to close at N21, while Cadbury gained 65k to close at N8.65 per share.

Dangote Cement added 50k to close at N139, while Caverton improved by 18k to close at N2.58 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Sugar recorded the highest loss to lead the laggards’ table, declining by N1.10 to close at N12.90 per share.

Vitafoam came second with a loss of 44k to close at N5.55, while Guaranty Trust Bank dipped 40k to close at N24 per share.

GlaxosmithKline was down by 35k to close at N8.10 per share.

Meanwhile, the volume of shares traded dropped marginally by 6.49 per cent with an exchange of 325.61 million shares valued at N4.48 billion in 5,647 deals.

This was in contrast with 348.21 million shares worth N3.43 billion achieved in 7,148 deals on Thursday.

The banking stocks remained investors delight with FBN Holdings dominating activities chart, accounting for 75.19 million shares valued at N410.35 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with 36.95 million shares worth N904.25 million, while Zenith Bank traded 33.49 million shares valued at N571.08 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 17.29 million shares worth N116.06 million, while Fidelity Bank exchanged 12.89 million shares valued at N24.04 million.(

May 29, 2020

