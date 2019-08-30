THE market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rebounded on Friday with a gain of N49 billion in the last trading day of August.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N13.342 trillion inched N40 billion or 0.37 per cent to close at N13.391 trillion.

Similarly, the NSE All-Share index rose by 100.24 points or 0.37 per cent to 27,525.81 points from 27,425.57 acheived on Thursday.

An analysis of the daily transactions shows that Stanbic IBTC which recently declared an interim of N1 led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N3 to close at N38 per share.

Total followed with a gain of N2.90 to close at N100, while MTN Nigeria Communications garnered N2.15 to close at N141 per share.

Okomu Oil appreciated by N1.35 to close at N41.50, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria improved 85k to close at N15.85 per share.

Conversely, Zenith International Bank topped the losers’ chart, shedding 85k to close at N17.20 per share.

GlaxosmithKline trailed with a loss of 75k to close at N7.20, while Dangote Sugar Refinery declined by 60k to close at N9 per share.

Dangote Cement shed 50k to close N162, while FBN Holdings lost 20k to close at N4.70 per share.

Investors traded 124.78 million shares worth N1.82 billion achieved in 3,089 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 116.07 million shares valued at N1.65 billion traded in 3,129 deals on Thursday.

Access Bank was the toast of investors during the day, having accounted for 22.85 million shares worth N148.87 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with an account of 11.33 million shares valued at N18.97 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 11.32 million shares worth N302.61 million.

Zenith Bank accounted for 9.26 million shares valued at N161.07 million, while United Bank for Africa sold a total of 7.75 million shares worth N45.87 million. (NAN)

Aug. 30, 2019

