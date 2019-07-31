THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has announced the launch of its 2019 NSE Factbook on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Stock Exchange House, Lagos. The Factbook is a compendium of capital market information, aimed at ensuring availability and easy access to current and historical market information for both local and foreign investors.

Commenting on the Factbook, Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business of the Exchange, said, “timely and adequate information is critical to the workings of the capital market and is imperative for making desirable investment decisions. Over the years, the NSE Factbook has continued to be an invaluable resource for the investing community, providing insight into the operations of the stock market including activities of listed companies, dealing members and other stock market stakeholders. The Factbook is therefore a veritable tool for investor education,”

This special edition of The Factbook incorporates various features aimed at ensuring readers have access to diverse and comprehensive market information such as 5-year financial performance data covering the dividend history of all listed companies listed, ranking of rated companies in line with the Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS), international codes of listed securities, profiles of dealing members and quoted companies as well as frequently asked questions (FAQs) pertaining to the capital market.

This compendium is available for sale at a unit price of N30,000.00. From 30 July to 11 September, 2019, the Factbook can be purchased at N27,000.00 per unit, a 10 percent discount from the selling price. A further discount is available for bulk purchases of 5 copies or more, resulting in N25,050.00 per unit. In addition, the Factbook can be purchased for academic research at further discount. The eBook version can also be purchased via Amazon.com.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, has described the the NSE Graduate Trainee Programme as a platform instituted to groom future leaders for the capital market and the Nigerian economy at large.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the NSE Graduate Trainee

Programme – Class of 2019 on Tuesday in Lagos, Onyema said that the programme “is a one-stop capacity building platform for passionate young graduates (under the age of 26 years) to develop the skillsets which will open up countless opportunities for personal and professional growth in the capital market.”

“The NSE Graduate Trainee Programme is our quest to educate and make employable young and bright Nigerians who can help shape the future of our market and this country, by nurturing them and providing them with the enabling environment to flourish as we recognise that for Nigeria to thrive we need such young leaders who would spark innovation in every sector of the economy.

“The speed and complexity of change in financial markets today means that we can no longer rely solely on the education sector for specialist human capacity development.

“The fourth industrial revolution has placed added responsibility on the capital market with the emergence of new technologies like blockchain, tokenisation, and cloud computing to mention a few,” he said.

According to him, the revolution has made the global race for talent more competitive for corporates to foster an environment in which young graduates can be equipped with requisite skills, necessary to build a sturdy professional foundation and propel them to become thought leaders and captains of industry.

He noted that the unique role played by exchanges requires a distinctive set of skills that are not easily transferrable from other sectors of the financial industry.

“Hence, the NSE Graduate Trainee Program has been specially designed to fulfil a demand for specialist skills by providing the appropriate talent fit for The Exchange to achieve its strategic business aspirations.

“Today, we believe, just as we did at the onset in 2015, that we are making giant strides in the right direction by building streams of talent for the capital market,” he said.

