THE Management Board of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) says it will probe the activities of the suspended managing director and three executive directors of the organisation.

The Chairman, NSITF Board, Mr. Austin Enajemo-Isire, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Enajemo-Isire said that the investigative panel would afford the affected management staff of the organisation the opportunity to clear themselves of any wrongdoing.

He said that the approval for the suspension of the affected staff had been conveyed to the minister in charge of the ministry in a correspondence referenced SGF. 47/511/T/99 of June 30, 2020.

“The minister has conveyed this approval and directives to me for necessary action in terms of setting up a board-driven investigative panel.

“This is to give the affected officers the opportunity to clear themselves of the financial and procurement breaches and acts of gross misconduct and other infractions that gave rise to their prima facie indictment.

“It is in this light that I have decided to call a virtual meeting of the management board on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to consider the modalities for our action,” he said.

Enajemo-Isire, therefore, appealed to staffers of NSITF and their social partners to keep calm and exercise restraint. (NAN)

– Jul. 6, 2020 @ 8:55 GMT |

