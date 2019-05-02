The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) says it is ready to collaborate with stakeholders and deploy digital platforms and strategies to revolutionise the sector.

Director-General of the agency Mr Folorunsho Coker made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

“With the `2019 Best Tourism Marketing Agency Award’ we bagged at the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo in Abuja and the new NTDC law, we are poised to revolutionise the sector.

“We are going to do better in collaborating with relevant stakeholders and governments of states with tourism potentials to move the sector to the next level.

“We are embracing digital transformation tools to gain more mileage and penetration, improve our ICT skills and proficient use of digital platforms to enhance job performance.

“We are going to ensure effective service delivery to grow the tourism industry.

“However, it is work in progress and to improve, we must consistently attract tourists to Nigeria to enjoy the best of the country by making use of digital tools to promote our creative expression of fashion, food, sport, music, film, and religion,’’ Coker said.

The NTDC boss explained that in the current age of technological advancement, the international tourism industry was rapidly adopting a third `T’ (Technology) to drive `Travel and Tourism’.

According to him, the development of digital tools and smart apps have driven change in the tourism sector in recent times and technological advancement is already transforming the tourism value chain.

He stressed that technology is increasing reach as well as changing the tourism market, characteristics of tourism jobs, and the way travel tickets and packages are offered.

“However, the sector demands new and innovative skills from the tourism entrepreneur.

“Tourism and transport in the modern era are digitally driven and entertainment fuelled.

“They leverage on existing digital tools and smart apps such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Google+, Google maps, smart ticketing apps and the World Wide Web.

“All these simplify the process of sharing our stories, promotion of our tourism assets, ensuring ease of access to travel and showcasing the best our country can offer digitally.

“That is the next level for NTDC and tourism in Nigeria,’’ he said. (NAN)

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)