THE Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has called for an improvement in the operations of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in the payment of death benefits and gratuities of over 5,000 pensioners in the country.

NUP’s Acting President, Dr Ayuba Dallatu, made the call when he led its executive members on a courtesy visit to the new PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme in Abuja.

According to him, with the new pension arrangements and payment system, PTAD has broken pension cabals and improve welfare for pensioners in the country.

“As at today, we have over 5,000 cases of death benefits of deceased pensioners pending with PTAD, while gratuities have not been paid in the last 15 years.

“Please madam, we appeal to you to aggressively tackle this issue in order to carve a niche for yourself when the history of PTAD is written.”

He said the union played a significant role in the formation of PTAD, with no regret at all.

He said PTAD coming into operation had changed the narrative with monthly pension of federal pensioners paid timely.

“We played a very significant role in its formation, we fought the pension cabals that did not want this establishment to take off with our strength, money and blood. And we have no regret for our actions whatsoever.

“This is because our pensioners have been faring much better under PTAD since its inception in 2012.

We give kudos to all your predecessors in office with whom we had a very nice, mutual and cordial working relationship.

“Before the advent of PTAD, there was no official record for pensioners, no data base anywhere, but today, that has become a thing of the past. Endless and stressful verification is also gone for the better.

“Pensioners are now better recognised and treated with some respect, monthly pension is being paid as and when due in the last 4 years. Kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, kudos to PTAD,” he said.

Dallatu said it was important that PTAD carried the union along in all its decisions and actions, as according to him, any action or decisions of PTAD affects pensioners either negatively or positively.

He called for the payment of minimum pension alongside minimum wage approved for workers, for pensioners, saying this was in line with Section 173 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This stipulates that “Pensions shall be reviewed every five years or together with any Federal Civil Service salary reviews, whichever is earlier.

“We hereby appeal to PTAD to join the Union in the fight for the approval and implementation of a corresponding minimum pension for the pensioners.”

The acting President also called for the payment of remaining balance of 33 per cent pension increase to parastatal agencies, stressing that a large number of them were yet to enjoy the increase.

“As we speak, numerous numbers of our parastatals are yet to enjoy the full payment of the 33 per cent pension increase since 2010.

“Civil pensioners, Police, Customs, Immigration, Prison Services etc, have all benefited in full, but our parastatals members are yet to be fully paid and it is in different staggered stages of payment.”

He reiterated the union’s commitment to work meaningfully with PTAD more than ever before to ensure a more prosperous life at retirement for all Nigerian pensioners.

The Excutive Secretary promised to build the super structure on the solid foundation laid by her predecessor, Mr Sharon Ikeazor.

Ejikeme also promised to work with the Union to further improve their welfare, stressing that the welfare of pensioners was uppermost in her heart.

“I am one of you and pledge to serve you, continue with and build on the exceptional work done by my Predecessor, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, who is currently the Minister of State for Environment,” she said.

-Sep 24, 2019 @ 19:30 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)