THE National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) says Ondo State has commenced the enrolment and training of cash transfer beneficiaries.

Mrs Temitope Sinkaiye, the National Programme Coordinator said this when she paid a courtesy visit to the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday in Akure.

The coordinator noted that the programme was organised for the poorest of the poor in the country.

According to her, it is being funded with loans from the World Bank, targeting the poor and vulnerable.

“The state has already signed an MoU, the next thing is to have an office, with enrollment and training,’’ she said.

Sinkaiye also appealed to the governor to provide security for staff of NCTO that would be going round the state to register the beneficiaries.

Responding, Akeredolu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Olugbenga Ale said he was passionate about the programme.

Akeredolu said his government would continue to partner with the Federal Government in implementing the programme.

The governor promised to provide security and the enabling environment for the contingents to ensure the success of the programme.

– July 31, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT /

