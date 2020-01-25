Oil Spill Response Ltd, OSRL, has announced the signing of a new “Strategic Cooperation Agreement” with Wood to support its Subsea Well Intervention Service, SWIS, members.

The agreement provides OSRL’s SWIS members with access to Wood’s extensive knowledge and expertise in subsea systems engineering, installation, operation (process/flow assurance) and computational fluid dynamics – all to promote best-practice subsea well incident planning, preparedness and response.

OSRL and its members are focused on advancing and promoting industry response capabilities for subsea containment scenarios, especially where capping of an incident well may present known or unknown challenges. Wood’s expertise in subsea production systems along with its global experience in capping and containment principals, practices and equipment will help strengthen the industry’s capabilities, especially for this type of subsea response scenario.

The new agreement will also further enhance the policies and procedures previously established through the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers Global Industry Response Group and adopted by the Subsea Well Response Project consortium. It establishes a best-practice approach to managing subsea well control incidents globally and reinforces OSRL as a critical partner for its members in subsea response assurance.

Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) is the largest international industry-funded cooperative. It exists to respond to oil spills wherever in the world they may occur, providing preparedness, response and intervention services. OSRL is wholly owned by most of the environmentally responsible oil and gas companies around the globe, and its membership represents the majority of the world’s oil production. It currently employs 260 people across twelve locations around the world. In relation to subsea well intervention services, OSRL owns, stores and maintains four capping stacks and two subsea incident response toolkits (SIRT), which are now strategically located at the following SWIS locations:

Norway – 15K Capping Stack and SIRT

Brazil – 15K Capping Stack and SIRT

Singapore – 10K Capping Stack

S. Africa – 10K Capping Stack

OSRL also owns, stores and maintains the containment toolkit to provide operators with a subsea flow-back option, which can be used in the event that a well flow cannot be stopped in a timely manner. This is stored in the following locations:

United States – flow spools, FLETS, ancillary connectors, and swivels

Singapore – flexible flowlines

Norway – hose end valves, chemical delivery hardware, and flowline lifting tool

Brazil – flexible flowlines

United Kingdom – flexible flowlines, marine offloading hoses, transfer pumps, coolers and incinerator pumps

