A research by Nexford University shows that over 30 million job vacancies are available for Nigerians.

Vice-President of Academic Innovation at the university, Robin Johnston, made this known at Nexford’s open day in Lagos.

The open day was part of the university’s continued efforts to equip learners with skills and competences that would make them relevant in the workplace.

The event, which held in Lagos, featured CV reviews, applications and on-sight admissions as well as learning from career specialists and subject matter experts on business management and entrepreneurship.

Johnston explained that the event was organised to bring together entrepreneurs and individuals in Nigeria to focus on qualitative education and the connection between the workplace and education.

She said: “With this, we are addressing the needs of small businesses/startups. We will provide access to where employment is and where the jobs are in the future. We are working with employers and there is a connection between the workforce. Our model is the workplace alignment model; looking at people need now and in the future not only in transferable skills which means communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, but also in skills for the future.

“The institution researched over 30 million job vacancies as part of its model. It does not use textbooks, but relies on relevant information from business fields.”

The Country Manager for Nexford University, Olamidun Majekodunmi, emphasised the institution’s mission of qualitative higher education that empowers current and intending learners with the skills they need to advance in their careers.

She said the event was also aimed at enabling greater social and economic mobility as part of its push to stop brain drain and unlock $1tn in untapped global economic value

“The only way we can do that is by constantly refreshing our curriculum; constantly understanding the data that is out there; what employers are looking for in terms of soft skills and hard skills; what they are looking for in fresh graduates; and make sure that our graduates are equipped in soft skills and hard skills.

“The only way that we can maintain standard is by being online and using technology. We remain nimble to adapt to the always changing landscape of the workplace,” she said.

The open day also featured a panel discussion on the critical skills needed in workplaces and for entrepreneurs.

Some of the skills highlighted were creativity, leadership skills, technical skills, among others.

Some of the panelists were award-winning actor, singer and entrepreneur, Banky W; the founder, She Leads Africa, Afua Osei; the founder of Business Lab Africa, Tricia Ikponmwonba; the Lead at Teach for Nigeria, Bunmi Adefisayo; and Mark Igbinedion from Get Qualified. Others were Miss Majekodunmi and Johnston from the Nexford University.

Sep 26, 2019

