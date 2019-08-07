PANASONIC Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE, PMMAF, has launched its latest full HD Integrated camera, the AW-HE42, boasting a wide range of interfaces, including 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP/Gen lock.

This new, integrated camera offers significant improvements in lensing, stabilization and interfacing to prior Panasonic models in this class. The AW-HE42, in both black and white versions, is now available in the Middle East & Africa regions.

The AW-HE42 is designed to produce high-quality video and offers precise control and movement, ideal for highly demanding remote productions, and for complex IMAG applications. This full HD camera with an integrated rotating base, is equipped with 3G-SDI and a variety of other output connectors. The four types of output interfaces and the genlock function supports smooth large-scale shooting, with multiple cameras.

“As we look back with pride at 10 years of market leadership with our PTZ cameras, Panasonic’s latest model, the AW-HE42 marks a reinforced continuation, offering our customers a new improved camera.

This product has been designed specifically packed with features, making it ideal for use in broadcast, conference rooms, live events, staging, distance learning and houses of worship,” commented Yasuo Yamasaki – Director, System Solutions & Communications Division, PMMAF.

“With the launch of the AW-HE42, Panasonic is committed to further developing products that meet user needs, and to pursue easy operation to offer an even more diverse and complete line-up, moving forward,” added Yamasaki.

Featuring a 1080/60p, 50p*1 FHD output, the camera offers a wide horizontal viewing angle of 65.1 degrees, along with a 20x optical zoom with virtually lossless of 30x i.Zoom. Furthermore, the AW-HE42 comes equipped with a 1/2.3-type FHD MOS sensor, and increased number of interfaces, including 3G-SDI, HDMI, IP (facilitating streaming and NDI|HX*2 support), and Gen lock for camera matching in live production.

AW-HE42 is equipped with an Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), which ensures that vibrations of the mounted surface caused by doors opening and closing, audio systems and other installed equipment are automatically corrected.

This year Panasonic is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its PTZ cameras. From the traditional box camera and pan-tilt head solution in 1999, to a PTZ camera which features several of the world firsts’ in 2019, Panasonic PTZ’s 10-year anniversary marks a nostalgic journey of technology which has since then remained at the forefront of innovation.

– Aug. 7, 2019 @ 13:19 GMT |

