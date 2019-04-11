Panasonic is to start manifacturing security camera which will further boost the industrial sector in Egypt from June 2019

PANASONIC announced today that it is expanding its presence in Egypt as it starts production of CCTV cameras beginning June this year. This is the company’s second product line since opening its local facility in Mostorod, Cairo in 2017 for manufacturing Panasonic LED televisions. This development is also seen to bolster the Japanese electronics giant’s strategy to strengthen its foothold in the MENA region while reaffirming its support to the country’s burgeoning industrial sector.

In collaboration with Arab Company for Electrical Industries; a company under umbrella of MTI Holding Group; Egypt, Panasonic will be producing three models of technologically-advanced surveillance cameras – WV-S1132EG, WV-S2131LEG and WV-X6531NEG – all of which will be sold exclusively in the Egyptian market.

Yasuo Yamasaki, director, System Solutions and Communications Division, Panasonic, said, “Egypt is a key growth market for us and our confidence is reflected in this decision to expand our operations in the country. With a growing consumer base, expanding skilled labour force, strategic geographical advantage and, more importantly, strong government initiatives to support businesses and attract investments, we certainly believe that Egypt offers immense potential.”

Yamasaki added that with the start of local production for security cameras, the Egyptian market’s growing demand for Panasonic products will be met, at the same time support its core philosophy of contributing to the growth and development of the society. “The manufacturing unit for CCTV incorporates cutting-edge technologies to ensure the highest quality of security camera production. More than that, we aim to use this as a platform to further engage local skills and therefore provide greater value to our customers. We at Panasonic continue to build on longstanding relationships with our stakeholders and customers. We make good use of our technological expertise not only to enhance our products but to inspire interest to new innovations,” he further commented.

Alongside a dynamic business landscape and bright economic prospects, the current infrastructure boom happening in the country presents more opportunities for game-changing security solutions from Panasonic. “Egypt’s new administrative capital promises to give rise to a new modern mega-city with residential complexes, stadiums, shopping malls and other commercial centers. We are proud to tie-up anew with Panasonic to offer best-in-industry security and surveillance solutions to ensure the success of these infrastructure projects. Panasonic, with its legacy of high-quality craftmanship and technological expertise, is exactly what we need to help Egypt achieve its new development goals. The product features of these exclusive security camera models will enable our customers to have successful projects, while fostering job-creation in the country,” Hidetaka Sato, Sales Manager, Egypt said.

“We are very excited to take our long lasting partnership with Panasonic to the next level. Thanks to the right policies by government, Egypt is becoming very attractive country for international vendors like Panasonic. Today, we are planting a seed which, we foresee, will make a drastic change in Egyptian security and surveillance market” said Ashraf Omran, managing director and CEO of MTI Holding group.

A trusted name in security systems and network surveillance solutions, Panasonic has become the global leader in developing wide range of products designed to maintain high-level surveillance capability regardless of the installation site, weather condition, or purposes. The Japanese manufacturer has been continuously innovating its security-related products to meet increasingly diversifying and evolving customer needs. Among its most advanced surveillance solutions is the Panasonic i-PRO video surveillance system, which offers the latest 4K high-definition video and Intelligent Video applications. Additionally, the advanced i-PRO video surveillance system is ideal for meeting today’s need for reliable, flexible, scalable and cost-effective surveillance systems. The i-Pro integrates cutting-edge features, such as smart encoding technology and award-winning software-enabled image enhancements for advanced facial and vehicle recognition, making it the industry’s most advanced security and surveillance solution available today.

