ISA Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, will on Thursday in Lagos give a keynote address at the 2019 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development, IG4D, and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable.

Nkem Nweke, the Executive Director, DigitalSENSE Africa Media, and convener of Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series, noted that that the over-arching theme for this year is on “Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) & Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable”.

She said that Pantami’s address would centre on his much expected keynote on “Security & Connecting Nigerians for Enhanced Internet Governance” during the technical sessions on Thursday, June 20.

She disclosed that the forum, which holds at the Welcome Center Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos, under the chairmanship of Executive Chairman, Connect Technologies, Chris Uwaje, who was a former president, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), would equally have the President of Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) and Chief Executive of Nigeria Internet Exchange Point (IXPN), Mohammed Rudman in attendance.

According to her, the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, would also be featuring at the forum, which marks the 10th edition of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development.

She noted that Pantami’s keynote is anticipated to offer some insights on the security readiness of the country with regards to connecting Nigerians for enhanced Internet Governance and on IPv6 networks, especially at this time the United Nations is emphasising digital cooperation and interdependence in a digital age.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of NITDA, Pantami, was appointed as Director General of the development agency since 2016 and before then he has worked as an Academic in various capacities.

