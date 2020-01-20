PenCom directs pension fund administrators to implement pension enhancement for retirees on programmed withdrawal under the contributory pension scheme

THE National Pension Commission, PenCom, has notified the general public that all pension fund administrators, PFAs, have been directed to implement the second edition of the pension enhancement exercise for retirees on Programmed Withdrawal mode of retirement.

The pension enhancement is for the contributory pension scheme, CPS, retirees who have accumulated significant growth in their retirement savings accounts, RSAs, and had retired between July 2007 and December 2017.

Accordingly, the retirees referred to above are by this notice advised to contact their respective pension fund administrators to confirm their eligibility and complete requisite documentation, a statement from the PenCom which was made available to Realnews on Monday, January 20, said.

