SOUTH African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Head of the country’s Economic Advisory Council.

Among Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s several other feats include the fact that she is the present Board Chair Gavi, present Board Chair ARCapacity, two-time Nigerian Minister of Finance, and former Managing Director Operations, World Bank.

Mar. 7, 2020

