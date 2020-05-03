PROJECT Management Institute, PMI, the world’s leading association for the project management profession, has announced the launch of its latest online course, Basics of Disciplined Agile TM. The eight-module, self-paced online course helps practitioners get started with Disciplined Agile TM practice.

Each module immerses agile practitioners in real-life scenarios that illustrate context-driven options to optimize a team’s Way of Working, WoW. The modules allow practitioners to see how teams, in a variety of industries and situations, use Disciplined Agile TM to make better decisions and achieve better results.

“PMI’s focus is on enabling people to be able to execute on their objectives and deliver more value. As the work ecosystem is evolving at pace and with ever increasing complexity, project professionals are being asked to tap into and implement different approaches to deliver this value,” said Sunil Prashara President and CEO of PMI. “Agile approaches and the Agile Mindset are an important part of the course for project managers and change-makers across the globe. Choosing the right approach is becoming ever more important in turning ideas into a reality.”

After completing this course, practitioners will be able to:

Describe what business agility is and how it is core to the value proposition of Disciplined Agile.

Discuss what is involved in choosing and evolving your Way of Working (WoW) and why it is critical for your team.

Discover how Disciplined Agile is a hybrid tool kit that extends and improves on techniques such as Scrum and Kanban.

Apply a guided continuous improvement (GCI) strategy to evolve their WoW to become more effective over time.

“There is no one size fits all approach to apply agile approaches to projects and product initiatives. That’s why Disciplined Agile provides guidance on what strategy to use in any situation to increase your chance of success,” said Mark Lines, Vice President, Disciplined Agile at Project Management Institute.

“No matter where you are starting from a certification perspective, the new Basics of Disciplined Agile course will help you understand at a high level how Disciplined Agile can help you build a stronger foundation of business agility.”

PMI acquired Disciplined Agile in August of last year to help organizations and individuals holistically navigate agile. This includes everything from a certification that tests and validates their understanding and application of agile principles and practices to learning how to identify and leverage the best approach to meet the needs of the project at-hand.

Through this acquisition, PMI furthered its commitment to provide a full continuum of products, services, training and certifications to project managers, agile leaders, and their teams wherever they are in their careers.

