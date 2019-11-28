Mr Chukwu Chijioke, Deputy Minority Leader, Abia House of Assembly, has challenged the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to probe into government activities by asking questions in the interest of good governance and people.

Chijioke, representing Bende North, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Thursday.

The lawmaker, who commended the media and the CSOs for their role in entreching democracy, warned that democracy might fail if they relented in their watchdog function.

He described them as powerful tools in citizenship engagement and advocacy in advancing the course of democracy.

Chijioke called for collaboration between the two groups in order to achieve maximum success in the fight against corruption in the country.

He said: “The media and the CSOs should identify a challenge or need and constructively bring it to the front burner so that we can sit up and do our work effectively as government.

“They should ask questions. They should engage in constructive criticisms not destructive ones for the good of our democracy.”

Chijioke, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for some of his developmental strides geared towards repositioning the state.

He, however, urged the state government to review its tax laws to avoid multiple taxation in the state.

According to him, such review would help to revive the small and medium enterprises that are dying due to multiple taxation in the state.

He aplauded the PDP-dominated seveth assembly, under the speakership of Chinedum Orji, for its commitment towards the progress of the state.

He said that the lawmakers were working harminously in their representations, law-making and oversight, for a greater Abia, irrespective of political parties. (NAN)

-Nov 28, 2019 @17:03 GMT

