Agboola Ajayi loses PDP governorship ticket to Jegede

AGBOOLA Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress to contest the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lost out to his rival Eyitayo Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Jegede late Wednesday night emerged the winner of the PDP governorship primary election conducted in the State after defeating seven other aspirants including Ajayi.

Realnews reports that Jegede was the PDP candidate in the 2016 governorship election but lost to Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the current governor of the State with Ajayi as his deputy.

Ajayi fell out with Akeredolu and decamped with his members to PDP last month. He, has however, refused to resign from his position as the deputy governor of Ondo State.

Before the PDP primary on July 22, some party chieftains dragged Ajayi to court in a bid to prevent him from contesting the PDP primary.

But he heaved a sigh of relief after an Akure High Court threw out the motion seeking to stop the deputy governor of Ondo State from contesting the primary election of the PDP.

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe, presiding judge, threw out the motion ex parte filed by a member of the party in Akure and adviced him to serve the necessary parties instead of seeking for the motion.

Realnews reports that with Jegede winning the PDP ticket now, he will have to contest for the top job in Ondo State again with Governor Akeredolu in the October 10, governorship election in the State.

It remains to be seen whether Ajayi will lick his wound of defeat well enough to support Jegede against Akeredolu, his former boss.

– July 23, 2020 @ 1:09 GMT |

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)