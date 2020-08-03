Amos Isaac Azi appointed CEO of Investments and Securities Tribunal

AMOS Isaac Azi, a lawyer has been appointed as the chairman and chief executive officer, CEO, of the Investments and Securities Tribunal, IST.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Azi on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Prior to his appointment, Azi, was a staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC and his appointment is for an initial period of five years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.

The appointment takes effect from July 17, 2020, a statement from the IST added.

Realnews also reports that Buhari reappointed Nosa Osemwengie, a lawyer as a full time member of the Investments and Securities Tribunal for a second and final term of four years in accordance with the provisions of Section 277 (2) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.

The reappointment takes effect from August 1.

– Aug. 3, 2020 @ 9: 58 GMT |

