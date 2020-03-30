Buhari gives legal backing to restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun, FCT

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has given a legal backing to all the newly introduced measures issued for the purpose of fighting the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic by signing COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

The Regulations, in effect, have declared the COVID-19 pandemic a dangerous infectious disease in Nigeria and took effect from March 30, 2020.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement he issued Monday, March 30, stating: “In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, signed the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared Covid-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

“The Regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country,” it said.

