Coronavirus: Governor Wike partially lockdown Rivers State

NYESOM Wike, Rivers State governor, has reeled more out measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic. The state is going to set up surveillance posts across the state the monitor adherence to the measures beginning from March 24.

Governor Wike made this known on Monday, March 23, in a state broadcast. According to him, “With effect from Tuesday, March 24, all public parks, night clubs and cinemas in the State are to remain closed till further notice.

“Similarly, after due consultations with religious leaders, it was agreed that all religious organisations are to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. Public burial and wedding ceremonies are also banned within this period.

“In view of the fact that the disease spreads fast through body contact, social distance has become imperative if we are to contain the spread.

“May I, therefore call on all religious leaders, traditional rulers and opinion leaders in the State to assist government to implement these decisions by ensuring that persons under their care do not fall foul of this directive. ”

The governor emphasised that “Local Government Chairmen are to be held responsible if public burials and weddings take place in their Local Government Areas. Government will set up monitoring teams for the 23 Local Government Areas to ensure compliance. Defaulters will be seen as enemies of the State and will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”

According to him, “My Dear Good People of Rivers State, the essence of governance is to protect lives and we cannot be indifferent when this COVID-19 continues to claim lives world-wide. We urge everyone to remain calm and maintain social distance. We shall continue to review the situation and adjust accordingly. Like I said in my Broadcast last Friday, these decisions may seem painful for all of us but there is no price that is too much to pay for us to stay alive”.

– March 23, 2020 @ 7:00 GMT |

