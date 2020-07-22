Idemili professionals applaud appointment of Onyeali-Ikpe as CEO designate of Fidelity Bank

IDEMILI Amaka, a coalition of professionals from Idemili Federal Constituency, Anambra State, has applauded the appointment of Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as the managing director designate of Fidelity Bank PLC.

Onyeali-Ikpe, currently the bank’s executive director in charge of Southwest Directorate will on January 1, 2021, assume duties as the bank’s first female managing director and chief executive officer, CEO.

In a statement signed by its convener, Tony Onyima (Ife Idemili), the group described the appointment as “a great moment for Idemili and Anambra State and gender inclusiveness in Nigeria”.

Her emergence in a highly competitive corporate world, the statement added, comes barely days after another Idemili son from Abatete, Professor Charles Egbu was appointed the first black Vice Chancellor of a British university. “Her appointment is a clear testimony to her excellent qualifications and competence and a demonstration of the robust, strong and stable succession plan of Fidelity Bank”, the statement added.

As a proud daughter of Idemili with rich pedigree, the group expressed confidence in her ability to build on the solid foundations laid by her predecessors and return a rewarding balance sheet for the shareholders.

With 30 years of banking experience, Onyeali-Ikpe no doubt is following the footsteps of her late father, Onwuka Efobi, who was a senior officer of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and pioneer staff of IBWA from where he retired as an assistant general manager, AGM.

She is highly respected in her Nnokwa community in Idemili South LGA which bestowed her with the title of ‘Ada eji Ejemba’.

An old girl of Federal Government Girls Secondary School, Owerri, Onyali-Ikpe holds Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Kings College, London, respectively. She has also attended executive courses at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD amongst many others.

She’s currently undergoing a diploma programme in Organizational Leadership at Said Business School, Oxford University, United Kingdom.

She is married to Ken Onyeali-Ikpe, a respected and key player in the marketing communications industry and they are blessed with children.

