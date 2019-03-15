Kajuru attacks displaces 3,000 people, reconciliation committee underway – Chairman

No fewer than 3,000 people were displaced by the recent attacks on some communities by unknown gunmen in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Council Chairman, Mr Cafra Caino has said.

Addressing a news conference in Kajuru on Friday, Caino said that steps have been taken to address the incessant attacks and wanton killings by hoodlums and criminals in the area.

He said that the local government held a stakeholders Security Summit on Thursday, attended by sons and daughters of the council to find lasting solution to the bloody crises affecting the area.

The council chairman said that the people, including the Adara, Hausa and the Fulanis, in a communique issued after the summit, noted that there was the need for continuous consultations with stakeholders for lasting peace.

“The people, who agreed to live in peace and harmony with one another, also noted the need for more security intelligence gathering in the area.

“They have also agreed that a truth and reconciliation committee be established to receive memorandum from all the people living in the LGA on what is causing the crises and the way forward.

“The people equally took a collective step to ensure seize fire in all communities affected in the crises and called on the state government to ensure equity and fairness to all people in the LGA.

“They equally resolved that incessant killings and burning of houses and properties must be stopped, and to also hold quarterly stakeholder’s security meetings as mitigation measures.”

According to Caino, the use of social media to send fake news about the crises also aggravated the crises rather than helping to restore peace in the area.

He equally identified lack of good road network and telecommunication networks in most interior communities of the LGA as challenges to security in the area.

Caino thanked Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i, security agencies and State Emergency Management Agency for their prompt response, intervention and support, adding that support from National Emergency Management Agency was still being expected

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since Feb. 10 there has been attacks and reprisal attacks in some communities in Kajuru LGA that led to several deaths, including women and children.

El-Rufa’i had on March 2, announced plans to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the killings in Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of the state (NAN)

