Obi hails Prof. Egbu’s appointment as first black VC of Varsity in UK

NIGERIA’s Professor Charles Egbu, who was recently appointed the first black Vice Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom, has won the praise of Mr. Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

In a statement released Thursday by his Media Office and signed by his Special Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Obi said he was overjoyed when he heard the news of Egbu’s appointment, which he described as a clear reward for excellence, commitment and focus.

Commenting on Egbu’s achievements and that of many Nigerians making waves abroad, Obi noted that “it simply corroborates what the literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, said, that nothing is wrong with the air Nigerians breathe, nor the water we drink. Our problems are mostly self-inflicted, arising from leadership failures and our inability to rise above our weaknesses.”

The former Anambra State Governor encouraged Prof Egbu, who hails from Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, to keep giving in his best in his position.

Beyond the eulogies and celebrations, Obi called on Nigerian youths to “see the likes of Prof Egbu as role models, and stop looking up to some politicians hell-bent on enriching their insatiable pockets at the expense of the poor masses.” He added that “such personalities as Egbu who have defied all odds and conquered their limitations through hard work deserve the adulation and admiration of youths.”

Obi reminded the younger ones that the future is elastic and that they have the potentials of becoming whatever they want to be in life, if they are willing to work hard. Reiterating the importance of education, Obi told the youth to take education seriously, as that would give them the necessary skills and knowledge they need to compete on the global stage.

– July 16, 2020 @ 8:44 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)