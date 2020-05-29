Office Complex squabble: We have moved on and put it behind us – NiDCOM 

THE Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has moved on and put behind it the squabble with the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, over office complex, according to a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, head, Media and Public Relations Unit, NIDCOM, Abuja.

The statement made available to Realnews on Friday, May 29, was a reaction to that by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, exonerating Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy from forceful ejection of the staff of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, from the allocated fifth floor in the NCC Annex building.

“We reiterate that while we know that he who pays the piper dictates the tune, we remain

focused on our core mandate , determined to fulfil our vision and mission statement.

“We hope that all heads of ministries, departments and agencies would continuously treat each other with respect, and apply emotional intelligence at all times, in the service of the administration and the nation.

“We look forward to the release of all our equipment which include over 140 work stations, computers , printers , a fully equipped call centre, amongst others.

“We are optimistic that all items locked up since Feb. 11th, will be released to us in good condition,” the statement said.

The NiDCOM thanked thank Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora for their

overwhelming support during this trying period, and promise to continue to remain focused and work with diligence and determination.

