Villagers run as Vigilante, herdsmen clash in Imo

THERE was chaos in Owaelu, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State as residents fled their place of aboard on Monday, July 20, because of the clash between members of vigilante in the community and herdsmen.

Realnews gathered that not death was recorded during the fracas, which occurred around 9:30pm.

The Nation quoted an eye witness as saying that during the gun duel some of the villagers fled to take refuge in neighbouring communities.

The eyewitness further said the vigilantes from the community overwhelmed the herdsmen who later ran away.

Another eyewitness told The Nation the herdsmen were the same chased away recently from their neighbouring community, Emii.

He claimed they planned resettling in Orji before they were confronted by vigilantes in the area.

Chilos Godsent, national president of Igbo National Council, INC, who confirmed the incident, said the herdsmen were subdued due to awareness created by INC which introduced the “Operation Lion Walk” in the community.

Contacted, Orlando Ikeokwu, Imo police spokespersosn, promised to get back but did not as at press time. – with reports from The Nation

– July 21, 2020 @ 7:52 GMT |

(Visited 314 times, 314 visits today)