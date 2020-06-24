APC NWC alleges Giadom blackmailed Buhari, refuses to attend NEC meeting

THE crisis in the All Progressives Congress has deepened as its National Working Committee, NWC, has turned down the invitation to the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to preside over the meeting with Victor Giadom, acting national chairman of the party who was recognised by the court.

The position of the NWC was made known in a press release issued on Wednesday, June 24, and signed by Ntufam Hillard Etagbo Eta, factional acting national chairman of APC, and Waziri Bulama, its acting national secretary.

It said: “We wish to unequivocally state that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) believe that the President was offered wrong advise or blackmailed into lending his weighty office to the illegality of the National Executive Committee meeting purportedly convened by one Victor Giadom on June 25th June, 2020.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with the facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure that the President if properly advised would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) regrets to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional National Executive Committee (NEC) convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

“We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great Party.”

– June 24, 2020 @ 11: 17 GMT |

