The District Head of Wakama in Nasarawa State, Mr Adams Makka-Nangba, has lauded Azhili Progressive Club Wakama (APCW) for providing over 30,000 Newcastle Vaccines for local chickens in the area and its environs.

Makka-Nangba gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his palace on Sunday.

According to him, the vaccine is necessary considering its importance to chickens and the development of the poultry industry in the country.

He said that the gesture by the association as a non-profit organisation in the state would go a long way in improving on the income and welfare of the people of the area and boost societal development.

Makka-Nangba noted that the vaccines will protect and prevent local chickens from contacting diseases, thereby boosting their health status and yield.

The traditional ruler however urged the association to sustain the tempo in order to also improve the socio-economic status of the people by fighting poverty in the area and the country at large.

“Last year, the association has distributed broiler birds to 500 widows and orphans in which each widow and orphan got 15 chicks with bags of feeds and drugs, among other poultry inputs, free of charge.

“They have also administered vaccines on the same chicks distributed to the women and orphans.

“On Friday, Jan. 17, they came with another initiative by providing 30,000 Newcastle Vaccines for 30,000 local chickens in Wakama ward and its environs.

“Other wards or communities that have benefitted from the gesture include Alushi/Ginda, Eva/Washo, Enda and Ogba wards, among others.

“The importance of vaccination to the development of chickens cannot be overemphasised, hence the need for the commendation, ” he said.

Makka-Nangba, who is a former secretary of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, also urged the beneficiaries to use the vaccines for its purpose.

He therefore enjoined other organisations and philanthropists to emulate the gesture.

Besides, Makka-Nangba called on Nigerians to embrace agriculture considering its importance to socioeconomic development.

The district head urged the people of the area to live in peace, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another for development to thrive. (NAN)

