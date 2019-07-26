SEN. Hadi Sirika, former Minister of State for Aviation and a ministerial nominee, says a private sector-led national carrier is ideal for Nigeria.

Sirika said this while addressing the media after his screening by the Senate in the National Assembly, Abuja on Friday.

He said a vibrant private sector-led national carrier would be good for the economic and social prosperity of Nigeria.

”One aeroplane in Nigeria translates to 300 direct jobs.

“The relationship between Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and air transportation is direct, and we have the biggest GDP in Africa.

“By the United States estimate, we are a trillion dollar GDP, and by the official figures of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), we are half a trillion dollar GDP.

“If all of those that are not included like the barber shop, akara seller and so on are considered, Nigeria may be hitting $1.5 trillion GDP,” he said.

Sirika said Nigeria was strategically located in Africa and at the centre of the world, adding a national carrier would be of immense benefit to the country.

He also noted that Nigerians are highly-travelled people, adding that prices of air tickets remained expensive because there was no alternative.

“We cannot match them, whatever they give us we have to take. It is market, it is capitalism and we cannot run away from it.

“I think it is very important, whoever is the minister, I think this is a priority he will take and I thank God a lot of work has already been done,” he said.

