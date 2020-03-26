QBS Group, the largest and fastest-growing international network of Microsoft Dynamics partners, has joined forces with Pipol to enable partners to assign and engage in international opportunities. With over 160 offices in more than 85 countries, Pipol is the largest international provider of consulting and implementation services based on Microsoft Dynamics.

The agreement is a broad strategic partnership with great mutual opportunities for QBS and Pipol, it includes joint lead generation and attractive sign-up prospects for Pipol partners who want to procure licenses through QBS. It also offers attractive terms for The Pipol Alliance when working with 1ClickFactory, QBS, and Pipol.

QBS Group Regional Lead MEA Brooke Anderson says this is a fantastic opportunity for QBS partners to engage with a professional team in international ERP opportunities. “With more than 800 Microsoft Dynamics partners in 25 countries and a wide range of services for international ERP implementations, the path is laid for any partner that aspires to become an international player on the Dynamics 365 scene.”

Parity Software managing director Warren Williams says the Pipol Alliance represents a significant value-add for partners and an opportunity for them to tap into more and larger international deals. “There is a growing demand for Dynamics 365 throughout Africa. Parity Software is a QBS partner, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner and has also recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with global Microsoft ISV Solgari to target for Africa.”

“Pipol helps partners identify their specific requirements and build and deliver a solution that supports their goals. When working with Pipol, our partners will receive a ‘Lead Finder Fee’ on services and products invoiced to the customer,” he explains.

“Pipol takes responsibility for localisation, training, ongoing support and the change management to onboard staff. With this partnership, QBS partners get global engagement with one contract, central management, local anchoring, and local prices,” he concludes.

– Mar. 26, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

