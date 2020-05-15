THE Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, Engr. Sumaila Abdul-Akaba has described the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Steel Presidential Project Implementation Team (APPIT) as the greatest Presidential gift to the Nigerian national economy in recent times.

Speaking with a cross-section of the Staff in Ajaokuta, the Sole Administrator said, the inauguration of the committee, has offered the workers and indeed the Steel industry family a new opportunity to close ranks and make the economic diversification agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration a reality.

In a statement by Ahmed Salihu,

Head of Corporate Affairs of the steel company and made available to Guardian on Friday in Lokoja, said that the move to make the Ajaokuta dream a reality is a welcome development that will propel Nigeria to its zenith in terms of development.

“I will recall that in my new message to the workers, I charged every one of us to pray and remain resolute in our continued support for all that is right about the Ajaokuta Steel Dream especially with Mr President’s bold and proactive step taken at the Russia-African Summit held in Sochi-Russia to revamp the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

“The inauguration of this all-important task-team has therefore re-emphasised the determination and commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to open up our national economy for a genuine diversification with the Ajaokuta Steel as its true foundation.

“I, therefore, take this opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Secretary to the Federal Government, Barr. Boss Mustapha, our Minister, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite and his colleague, the Minister of State, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Edet Sunday Akpan and the entire leadership of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development for sustaining hope and driving the Ajaokuta Dream towards realization.

The Sole Administrator who also called on the entire workers of the Steel Plant to redouble their efforts in maintaining the facilities as always urged them to be ready to support the team with utmost loyalty to make the task of the Implementation Team easy by availing them their expertise and skills as they march towards a new vista in the quest for a greater Nigeria.

Engr. Sumaila Abdul-Akaba is also a member of the Ajaokuta Steel Presidential Project Implementation Team (APPIT).

