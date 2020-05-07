RIMINI Street, Inc., Nasdaq: RMNI, a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Rimini Street was named one of the Top 20 Companies to Work for in Las Vegas by Zippia Career Experts, a leading career resource website.

The hand-curated list included companies headquartered in and around Las Vegas and was selected based on data highlighting employee diversity, competitive salaries and company financial health. The judges highlighted Rimini Street’s global workforce of experienced professionals, noting employees have the opportunity to take part in collaborative work experiences across business lines all over the world.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Top 20 Workplaces in Las Vegas, home of our global headquarters and where we were founded in 2005,” said Seth A. Ravin, CEO, co-founder and chairman of the board, Rimini Street.

“Rimini Street continues hiring top talent in Las Vegas and around the world – professionals who have a passion for providing exceptional service and value to our clients, and a commitment for giving back to the communities where they live through the Rimini Street Foundation. We are proud of our Las Vegas roots and are committed to bringing even more jobs, opportunities, and community investment to Las Vegas.”

– May 7, 2020 @ 12:29 GMT |

