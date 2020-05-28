ROCKWELL Automation, Inc., NYSE: ROK, today announced the launch of the annual Corporate Responsibility Report, CRR, highlighting the company’s efforts during 2019.

The CRR reflects Rockwell Automation’s commitment to placing corporate responsibility and sustainability practices at the core of its approach to customers, employees, and communities. A global industrial automation and digital transformation leader, Rockwell Automation aims to be a principal voice in the corporate responsibility and sustainability space.

The 2019 CRR highlights the company’s successful initiatives to continue to build a more inclusive workplace for employees; help customers reduce emissions and waste; and be a catalyst for progress in local communities.

In conjunction with the publication of the 2019 CRR, Rockwell Automation today launched a new corporate responsibility content hub. Rockwell Automation’s corporate responsibility content hub will feature new stories and updates on its corporate responsibility progress throughout the year.

“Helping our customers be more productive and sustainable has been our focus since our founding over a century ago, and I’m especially proud of the progress highlighted in our 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report,” said Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Blake Moret.

“As we navigate a world forever changed by COVID-19, our dedication to the health and safety of our people, our customers, and our communities is top of mind for us – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to expand human possibility both inside and outside of the company.”

Rockwell Automation’s 2019 CRR showcases powerful stories of the company’s impact across the three pillars of its corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy.

