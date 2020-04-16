SAMEDAYLOGISTICS, a leading global supplier of priority and customized emergency transports, repetitiously secures medical transportation from China to Europe addressing urgent needs to fight the current Corona-pandemic.

The current global fight against the Corona-pandemic creates numerous challenges for all kinds of industries. For the logistics sector, one of the key issues is the vast cancellation of passenger flights, leading to a serious scarcity also in freight capacity. Mere freight flights, on the other hand, are dramatically overbooked, so numerous urgent and time-critical transport requirements, i.e. for medical equipment from China to Europe, cannot be addressed.

Samedaylogistics, as a leading supplier of customized emergency transports, is actively filling this critical gap by providing vacant freight capacity up to full charter arrangements, so to secure that vital material against the pandemic is being moved, especially from China into Germany. Customers include national and regional state authorities, as well as medical charity organizations.

One of those transports received a considerable press coverage, when the ruling mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, announced via Twitter on the 4th of April, that more than 2 million face masks and 300.000 protective gowns were successfully shipped to Berlin, for subsequent distribution to hospitals, retirement homes and the police. To execute this urgent and time-critical delivery, Samedaylogistics provided a Boeing B747 Aircraft-charter, managed the on- and off-loading of the material and took care of the full custom clearance around the delivery.

Samedaylogistics is the worldwide brand for industrial emergency transports. Founded in 1996 and located next to Europe’s largest cargo airport Frankfurt (Main), Samedaylogistics offers a comprehensive emergency logistics portfolio including Air Charter, Onboard Courier, Express Airfreight, Time Critical Freight and Dedicated Road, mainly addressing Industrial Clients. The company runs a 24/7 operation 365 days of the year.

