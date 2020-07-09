BBC Studios (BBCS) and its subsidiary UKTV have selected SES to manage the playout and distribution of over 50 linear channels, and their associated video on demand (VOD) services, SES announced today.

SES will provide playout, content processing, distribution, and VOD services, delivering BB and UKTV content to a network of affiliates globally and in the UK. These services will be based on SES’s European global delivery services with technical playout infrastructure provided from SES’s new Stockley Park facility in London and with SES’s Munich playout facility overseeing operational management.

BBCS is the commercial production and distribution arm of the BBC, crafting over 2,500 hours of content every year. BBCS is focused on promoting the creative talent of the BBC and the UK internationally and operates a global content distribution and branded services business. UKTV is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBCS. It has been at the forefront of UK branded television for over 25 years and its channels span comedy, entertainment, natural history, factual and drama.

The broadcaster is a significant investor in British creativity and is committed to working with new and established writers, directors and programme-makers.

SES has been awarded the multi-year contract after responding to a BBCS and UKTV RFP where its service offering aligned with the BBCS and UKTV performance, business and commercial requirements. The new deal also builds on BBCS and UKTV’s desire for cloud innovation in the media industry.

“Our UK and global audiences and advertisers expect seamlessly delivered high-quality services, and in the transforming world of broadcast we need flexibility and responsiveness to meet ever changing audience demands. By selecting SES, we believe we have found a partner that is committed to delivering innovation and can meet our business needs going into the future,” said Marcus Arthur, President UK, Ireland BBC Studios & CEO UKTV.

“We are truly excited to be delivering a complete set of video services to BBCS,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “Our London and Munich service delivery approach is specially crafted so that broadcasters and production houses like BBCS and UKTV can focus on producing great content while we take care of the content preparation, playout and delivery. This dual facility approach is fundamental to our success in ensuring that we have always-on fully backed-up content delivery services and will enable us to provide the highest quality of service for BBCS.”

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)