Sisvel International S.A.,“Sisvel”, has announced the launch of its “MIOTY” Licensing Platform, a new joint patent licensing effort for the MIOTY technology. The platform has been launched with patents owned, or controlled by, Fraunhofer-Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS (“Fraunhofer IIS”) and Diehl Metering GmbH (“Diehl”).

Fraunhofer IIS and Diehl are working together under the brand name MIOTY in the area of wireless technology for low power wide area networks (“LPWAN”). MIOTY technology is based on the protocol family Telegram Splitting Ultra Narrow band (“TS-UNB”) of the ETSI standard TS 103 357 (“TS-UNB Specification”).

Sisvel is organizing this licensing platform to make MIOTY technology accessible on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms and conditions by offering a royalty-bearing, non-transferable, non-assignable, non-exclusive license, with no right to grant sublicenses, under patents essential to the TS-UNB Specification. In addition, Sisvel offers a license to patents complementary to MIOTY implementations.

The MIOTY Licensing Platform remains open to additional patent owners with relevant patents.

Thus, Sisvel invites all parties that have patents or patent applications they believe to be essential to the protocol family TS-UNB of the ETSI standard TS 103 357 to contact Sisvel and submit those patent(s) for an evaluation by the program’s designated, independent evaluators.

– Apr. 14, 2020 @ 19:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)