THE year 2020 is shaping up to be a good one for the regional sleep market if we are to consider how Sleep Expo Middle East is attracting quality attendance and leaving a great impression on decision-makers and top professionals from across industries.

The first and only event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region dedicated to the booming sleep economy, Sleep Expo Middle East has unveiled an expansive showcase of the latest technological innovations in pieces of machinery and manufacturing equipment, as well as ground-breaking raw materials from over 50 exhibitors. As well as cutting-edge products and solutions, the unmatched networking opportunity and valuable insight from experts into current and future trends of sleep have been received with a very positive response.

The full-day agenda of the second day of the conference featured insightful industry presentations and panel discussions surrounding current developments facing the finished goods market of mattresses, pillows, and linen. Key sessions were also focused to equipped professionals from the manufacturing, hospitality and retail industries.

The Panel Discussion on ‘Direct to Consumer Module: Benefits and Challenges of Being in Control of the Manufacturing Process and Selling to Consumers’ clearly engaged the audience, while individual presentations on ‘Sleep Recovery Tourism’, ‘Scope of Brick n Mortar Stores in the Region’ and ‘For a Healthier Tomorrow’ gave attendees valuable information and advice about navigating the key issues of the retail and health sectors. Meanwhile, Jerry Cheshire’s workshop titled ‘Profitable Partnership between Retailers & Mattress Manufacturers’ generated a lot of interest, particularly from retail and manufacturing professionals.

The exhibit remains a major attraction bringing together local and international manufacturers, dealers, and end-users to explore and do business together under one roof. The trade show, with its varied line up of exhibitors – from mattress manufacturers to mattress machinery suppliers to sleep technology providers to bed linen distributors – has been designed to strengthen the sleep industry’s innovative potential and boost the modernization of related sectors.

The show has so far seen high-profile business personalities from leading brands visiting to get a feel of what Sleep Expo has to offer this year. Among them are representatives from Home Centre, Intercoil, Uniform, Towell Mattress, Home Box UAE, Rixos Premium Dubai, Emirates Grand Hotel and Ramada By Wyndham, to name a few.

“With all indicators pointing to brighter prospects for the sleep industry, the big challenge for players and stakeholders now is to nurture innovation and take a stronger initiative to gain a competitive advantage in order to ensure long-term growth. Sleep Expo has worked on multiple fronts – presenting the latest technologies, organizing capability building activities and more – to help businesses achieve their growth objectives. This year was particularly effective for us to remain true to our commitment and we are pleased to see such enthusiastic results from show participants and visitors alike,” stated, Taher Patrawala, Director of Media Fusion, organizers of the event.

Talking about their participation at Sleep Expo, Shahid Ahmed, Tempur Brand Manager, said, “The Middle East is a market experiencing strong growth and the sleep industry is an attractive economic sector. The rising standard of living in the Gulf, and more importantly, the increasing awareness of sleep health, are ensuring great demand for top-notch mattresses.

“We are pleased that Sleep Expo is providing the push we all need to take advantage of the future prospects of the region. As a premium brand focused on providing products designed to provide an exceptional sleep experience, we at Bed Quarter Company are confident that we have the right offerings that will cater to the growing demand of the market.” Bed Quarter is a leading retailer of mattresses, furniture, bedding accessories, massage chairs, and recliners. The company is also the exclusive distributor of international brands, among them Tempur.

The last day of the event tomorrow, 11 February, will have a special highlight as the inaugural Sleep Expo Awards will reveal the difference makers in the sleep business community. Launched with an aim of recognising exemplary accomplishments amongst players in the industry, Sleep Expo Awards will honor the best and the brightest mattress manufacturers, bed retailers and hotels in the Middle East and Africa. Categories for the awards are Bed of the Year, Accessory/Product of the Year, Sustainability Award (Machines/Raw Material), Bed Retailer of the Year and Best Good Night Sleep Award (Hospitality).

Sleep Expo Middle East is happening at Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre and will conclude on Tuesday, 11th of February.

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 10:45 GMT |

