KWARA State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday,July 18, pledged adequate support for the growth of small and medium scale enterprises, saying their success is key for socioeconomic development of the state.

AbdulRazaq said his government will begin immediate intervention in the SMEs to boost youth empowerment and employment.

The governor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after he visited Bawbaw Fishery located at Pampo, off Ogele-Afon Road in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

“I’m very impressed with what I have seen and the government will intervene in supporting agric-business in the state through the Anchor Borrower Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,” he said

“Our focal point is enterprise and we’ll get more youth involved. It is a win-win situation. We will support them so that they can also pay taxes to the government.”

The governor, who assured private sector of enabling environment, promised to support them in expanding their businesses.

He urged youth in the state to be enterprising in order to improve the economy.

While conducting the governor round the seven-hectare farm, its Chief Executive Officer, Musbau Alasinrin, described fishery as very lucrative in Nigeria.

Alasinrin explained that the farm embarked on earth systems due to its capacity to accommodate large quantity of fishes, saying that the farm supplies markets in Benue State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

– July 19, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

