THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged three companies issued Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to adhere to the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

Dr Osita Aboloma, Director General, SON made the call while presenting the certificates to the companies on Friday in Minna.

“We are happy that you have worked according to the NIS to earn the MANCAP certification.

“We want you to adhere to the relevant standard in order to increase your production and compete favourably, locally and internationally,” he said.

Aboloma, represented by Mr Charles Nwagbara, North Central Regional Coordinator, SON, said that quality and standard products would boost the country’s economy as demand for good products and services increase.

He said that the aim of MANCAP was to promote good manufacturing practices and economic development in the country.

“On a global perspective, products with the MANCAP logo gains credibility across countries in West Africa and the world at large,” he said.

The Director General noted that if locally manufactured products conform to the NIS, it would ensure that products compete internationally as well as meet the needs of citizens.

He also told the awardees that the certificates were valid for three years, after which the products must be recertified.

“Within the three years, surveillance will be carried out to ensure all parameters of the standards are maintained,’’ the director general said.

He applauded the companies for their commitments in conforming to the relevant requirements of the NIS.

He said that MANCAP was a scheme put in place to ensure that all locally manufactured products conform to the relevant NIS before being presented for sale in the local or international market.

Similarly, Mr Eyitayo Akanbi, State Coordinator, SON said that the MANCAP certification was a guarantee to product acceptance, as the mark creates confidence and increase revenue.

According to Akanbi, companies that receive the certification can testify as their sales target has exceeded what it was before getting the certificate.

He advised the companies not to relent in pursuit for quality products, adding that improvement in the products quality should be a continuous process.

Also, Mr Chinedu Ezeunra, Managing Director, Diamond Carlys Paint Industry, Minna, one of the awardees said that the recognition would spur him to improve more on the quality.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that beneficiaries of the MANCAP certification include Fine Gauge Paint Industry and Ashmady Integrated Services, all in Minna. (NAN)

– Dec. 13, 2019 @ 19:27 GMT |

