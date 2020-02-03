THE Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged Nigerians to stop buying substandard goods and should rather embrace certified locally made products.

Mrs Esther Okon, the Coordinator of SON in Kwara, made the call in Ilorin on Monday at meeting organised by FORGO Batteries Company Limited.

Okon said that the major objective of SON was to prepare standard certification of industrial products and assistance in production of quality goods.

“Once there is a MANCAP logo on a product, it means that such product has been certified by SON and it is a standardised good.

“We are all over the country and so anytime a customer is in doubt of any product, the customer should feel free to visit any of the offices for confirmation,” she said.

According to the coordinator, FORGO has vision, direction and high determination for quality, adding that 15 vehicle batteries from FORGO have all been certified.

“We are impressed with their performance within the few years of production as they believe in excellence.

“We go to FORGO periodically and unannounced to check their products in order to ensure that the company is still doing the same thing that made us certify them and they have never disappointed us,” she said.

Mr Joseph Oforjama, the Managing Director of FORGO, gave an assurance that the company would continue to improve the quality of its batteries.

“There will be price support on our products despite the quality we offer so that they can be affordable

” We will also impact more on our personnel so that they will represent the company well,” he said. (NAN)

