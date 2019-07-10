SPECTRUM Effect™, a pioneer in RF spectrum analytics, has announced that John Saw, CTO of Sprint, was appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Saw will serve as an independent director, joining current board members Scot Jarvis, Gary Sledge, and Bruce Brda.

John Saw, Ph.D., is Chief Technology Officer at Sprint, responsible for technology development, network planning, engineering, deployment and service assurance of the Sprint network.

Prior to this he was Chief Network Officer. Saw has more than 20 years of wireless industry experience. Before Sprint’s acquisition of Clearwire, he was CTO of Clearwire Corp where he had the vision to accumulate a vast portfolio of mid-band spectrum that is ideally suited for 5G NR. He joined Clearwire as its second employee in 2003 and was instrumental in scaling the company’s technical expertise and organization.

“We are delighted to have John join our board,” commented Spectrum Effect Chairman, Scot Jarvis. “John is one of the most highly-regarded leaders in the wireless industry and a proven visionary. Simply put, he will be an invaluable addition to our Board. We look forward to his contributions as we are now entering a rapid growth stage with Spectrum Effect.”

“John brings a wealth of expertise in emerging technologies including 5G NR, and a deep understanding of the needs of mobile operators that will help guide the future direction of our company,” remarked Spectrum Effect CEO, Charles Immendorf. “We welcome John to the Spectrum Effect team.”

“Maximizing spectrum capabilities is undoubtedly one of the most pressing challenges for mobile operators today, and Spectrum Effect is uniquely positioned to disrupt the industry with its innovative spectrum analytics solution, Spectrum-NET,” said John Saw, CTO of Sprint. “This is an exciting time to join the Board of Directors and I look forward to helping the company realize its significant opportunities ahead.”

