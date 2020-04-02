The Retention Concierge, a Lagos-based service startup company, says it will conduct free evaluation exercise for 180 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) websites, as part of efforts to improve digital service delivery in the country.

The Founder of the Company, Miss Jennifer Jemedafe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Thursday in Abuja that the gesture was to help SMEs provide satisfactory customer digital experience.

Jemedafe explained that five SMEs in each state of the federation would benefit from the company’s Digital Experience Evaluations (DXE) project, after which the evaluation would be done at a price.

She noted that several SMEs in the country were not on the digital space where world class services could be delivered with limited human touch.

According to her, even the ones with websites, it is either the site not fast, interactive or too complex to offer satisfactory customer digital experience.

“Currently, a lot of businesses are being forced to close down and lay off staff while others are stuck, following the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic that continues to ravage the world.

“At the moment, only organisations that are agile and quick to innovate have been able to push through these difficult times, using the power of technology and digital experience.

“The DXE service is a 7-step system of evaluation, guaranteed to help businesses and government agencies deliver excellent service via their websites,” she said.

She noted that in the current digital-driven world- “it is Go Digital or Go Home’’, which was why the company launched the DXE service.

Jemedafe explained that the goal was to help businesses leverage on the digital space for them to grow and offer world class service experience.

“This will facilitate economic stability within the SMEs space and ensure that small businesses stay active and acquire loyal, paying and satisfied customers through the delivery of excellent service via the web.

“We are working to positively influence the service industry in Nigeria because we see great service as everyone’s responsibility.

“We want to ensure that every interaction, purchase and general service experience is enjoyable, easy and efficient,” she said.

Jemedafe added that whether in the public or private sector, care should be the powerful force to motivate individuals, businesses and governments to innovate for efficient and effective service delivery.

“This is because customer experience across the globe has largely become the differentiating factor between success and failures in businesses and other service delivery areas.

“A perfect example of using the digital space to provide world class service is the design and launch of the DXE project, working with a team of self-taught web developers with no physical contact.

“We have never met in person; all meetings are held via zoom and we are getting the job done,” Jemedafe said.

She said that retention concierge would continue to promote good customer experience and great services both online and offline among SMEs and public offices.

“It is our hope that from healthcare to agriculture; e-commerce, banking, oil and gas, government and multinationals companies will embrace the culture of service as the core strategy for leadership and success”. (NAN)

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

