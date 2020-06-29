SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc on Monday notified shareholders that its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for July 30, would be attended by proxy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr John Akujieze, Sunu Assurances Company Secretary, made the announcement to shareholders via a notification posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) website.

Akujieze said that the meeting would be held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“In view of the government directives on physical distancing and restriction on maximum number of people in every gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance shall only be by proxy.

“A member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is advised to appoint any proxy listed to attend and vote on his or her behalf,” the company secretary said.

The proposed proxies are: Mr Kuari Bukar; Mr Samuel Ogbodu; Chief Timothy Adegboye; Dr Adelani Oniwinde and Chief Mathew Akinlade.

He advised that a proxy form must be completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and emailed to info@edcregistrars.com not less than 48 hours before the scheduled date of the meeting.

Akujieze informed shareholders that some dividend warrants were returned to the registrars as unclaimed, while some had neither been presented for payments nor returned to the registrars for validation.

He advised affected members to contact the registrars for resolution of such matters.

