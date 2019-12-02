GOV. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has inaugurated the distribution of N4 billion micro-business incentives for the people of the state.

Malam Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto on Monday that the incentive would run for the next four years.

According to Bello, the governor flagged off the distribution at Balle and Tureta towns in Gudu and Tureta local government areas of the state respectively on Sunday.

He said the governor, who distributed N20, 000 grant to 1,000 people in the two towns, disclosed that the fund would also reach the remaining 21 local government areas in the state.

“The gesture is aimed at assisting less-privileged persons and small scale entrepreneurs in the state to improve their businesses.

“The distribution will not be discriminatory as both males and females will benefit from the programme in equal measure, as such I urge the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously,” he said.

In a related development, Tambuwal also flagged off the construction of 1.5 million litres capacity water scheme in Tureta town, headquarters of Tureta Local Government.

The governor said that the project was part of the state government determination to ensure adequate potable water supply to nooks and crannies of the state, which would cost government N400 million.

In the same vein, Tambuwal had laid the foundation for the construction of classroom blocks for the Junior Secondary School, Tsamiya in Tureta Local Government to be executed at the cost of N86 million.

The governor equally announced that the school would be upgraded to the status of Government Day Senior Secondary School after the completion of the project.

NAN

Dec. 02, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT

