THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says telecommunications operators carried out 16,484 Mobile Number Portability activities in April.

The regulatory body made this known in its ”Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators Report” on its website.

The commission said in the report that 21,440 subscribers ported within the networks in March, hence a decrease of 4,956 activities in April.

It said that out of the 16,484 porting activities recorded in April, 8,541 were ”Incoming Porting Activities”, while 7,943 were ”Outgoing Porting Activities.”

The regulatory body said that in the outgoing table, 2,792 subscribers moved from Airtel Nigeria to other networks through Mobile Number Portability in April.

NCC said those that left Airtel decreased by 1,623, as against 4,515 customers that deserted the network in March.

It said that in the month of April, 2,401 customers moved from Globacom Nigeria, showing a decrease of 775 subscribers against 3,176 that left the service provider in March.

NCC said 1,808 subscribers moved from 9mobile in the month under review, representing an increase of 223 customers that left the network as against 1,585 that left in March.

It said 942 customers of MTN Nigeria ported to other networks within the same period, a decrease of 279, when compared with 1,221 users that left in March.

In the incoming table, 9mobile led with an additional 4,017 customers joining its network in the month of April.

MTN Nigeria came second on the gainers’ list with 3,018 subscribers; 809 subscribers moved to Airtel Nigeria, while Globacom Nigeria got 697 customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was launched on April 22, 2013 by NCC, with the aim of deepening competition in the industry. (NAN)

– June 27, 2018 @ 16:12 GMT |

