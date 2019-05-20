THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said that telecommunications operators carried out 21,440 Mobile Number Portability activities in March 2019.

The regulatory body made this known in its ”Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators Report” on its website.

The commission said in the report that 14,639 subscribers ported within the networks in February, hence an increase of 6,801 activities in March.

It said that out of the 21,440 porting activities recorded in March, 10,945 were ”Incoming Porting Activities”, while 10,495 were ”Outgoing Porting Activities”.

The regulatory body said that in the outgoing table, 4,515 subscribers moved from Airtel Nigeria to other networks through Mobile Number Portability in March.

According to NCC, those who left Airtel increase by 3,336, as against 1,179 customers who deserted the network in February.

It said that in the month of March, 3,176 customers moved from Globacom Nigeria, showing an increase of 895 subscribers against 2,281 that left the service provider in February.

NCC said that 1,583 subscribers moved from 9mobile in the month under review, representing a decrease of 218 customers as against 1,801 who left the network in February.

It said that 1,221 customers of MTN Nigeria ported to other networks within the same period, showing a decrease of 422, when compared with 1,643 users who left in February.

In the incoming table, 9mobile led with an additional 7,297 customers joining its network in the month of March.

MTN Nigeria came second on the gainers’ list with 1,502 subscribers; 1,444 subscribers moved to Airtel Nigeria, while Globacom Nigeria got 702 customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was launched on April 22, 2013 by NCC, with the aim of deepening competition in the industry. (NAN)

