By Benprince Ezeh

FROM August 2015 to date, the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, under the leadership of Prof. Umar Danbatta, the industry has recorded impressive growth statistics.

This attests to the effective regulatory environment created by the commission.

Today, telecom’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product, GDP, increased from 8.50 percent in August 2015 to 11.39 percent as of October 2019.

Active mobile voice subscribers increased from 151,018,624 to 2015 to 180,386,316 during the same period while teledensity increased to 94.50 percent following its rebasing in early 2019.

The Commission also stated that Internet subscribers increased from 90 million in 2015 to 123.5 million by October 2019 while broadband penetration jumped from 8 percent to its current 37.87 percent, indicating a total of 72,289,389 Nigerian access data services on 3G and 4G networks.

Also number of subscriptions to Mobile Number Portability, MNP, service increased from 385, 617 in August 2015 to 1, 206,874 by October 2019.

This is attributable to increased public enlightenment by the Commission’s head office and its zonal offices across geo-political zones on the availability and usage of MNP.

Similarly, the total number of telecoms subscribers that have subscribed either partially or fully to the Do-Not-Disturb, DND, service introduced by the Commission to curb cases of unsolicited text messages increased from level zero to 22,356, 919 currently.

– Jan. 25, 2020 @ 12:45 GMT |

