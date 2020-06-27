THIS week, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced that Jane Hertzmark Hudis has been promoted to Executive Group President, effective July 1, 2020. She will continue to report directly to Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies, ELC, with brand portfolio oversight of Estée Lauder, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, AERIN, Origins, Aveda, Bumble and bumble, Dr. Jart+ and Do The Right Thing.

As one of the most accomplished, visionary executives in the prestige beauty industry, Jane is highly regarded for her track record of building and leading global brands. In her elevated role, Jane’s portfolio reflects several of the highest growth areas of the Company, including skin care and driving success across China and APAC, as well as with Chinese consumers around the world.

“This well-deserved promotion recognizes Jane’s exceptional leadership across the Company,” said Mr. Freda. “Throughout her career, she has made a significant impact driving brand-building expertise, spearheading the elevation of marketing and talent, and leading her portfolio of brands to achieve outstanding broad-based growth across categories, regions and channels. I am grateful to Jane for all that she has done to drive the Company’s success and as an advisor to me, and I know that she will continue to lead and inspire us to even greater heights in the future.”

As an enterprise-wide leader, most recently as Group President, Jane has been the Company’s top skin care strategist, helping to drive expertise in this critical area.

Today, Estée Lauder is the number one brand in skin care globally, and La Mer is the number one brand in luxury skin care globally. A champion of the Company’s hero franchise strategy, she has driven innovation and built iconic franchises including Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair and La Mer’s Créme de La Mer.

The outstanding results of her brands are a testament to her strategic vision, expertise in local relevance, exceptional talent for driving innovation in product and consumer marketing, and digital communication.

A passionate advocate of leadership development and inclusion and diversity throughout her career, Jane co-founded ELC’s Women’s Leadership Network in 2017 to inspire and engage women across the organization, helping them become exceptional leaders and mentors. In partnership with co-executive sponsors Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Sara E. Moss, Vice Chairman, Jane has expanded the Women’s Leadership Network to over 2,000 members globally, with local chapters in France and the United Kingdom.

Jane’s expertise has been widely recognized by many best-in-class organizations. She serves on the Board of Tiffany & Co. and as a Director of the Fashion Institute of Technology, FIT, Foundation, as well as on the Advisory Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Prior to her promotion to Group President in 2016, Jane served for seven years as Global Brand President, Estée Lauder, where she led the brand’s modernization and digital evolution to attract a new generation of global consumers. She solidified Estée Lauder’s position as a global leader in high-performance prestige skin care and makeup, growing net sales by more than 40 percent and establishing it as the number one brand in its prestige distribution in Asia.

Preceding her leadership of Estée Lauder, Jane served in a number of key leadership roles at the Company, including President of Origins and BeautyBank, a brand innovation think tank she founded in 2003.

– Jun. 27, 2020 @ 10:55 GMT |

