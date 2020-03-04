RIMINI Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that, according to a recent research note from Gartner, the third-party enterprise software support market is expected to grow from $351 million in 2019 to $1.05 billion by 2023 – a 200% increase. 1 Rimini Street reported annualized recurring revenue of $274 million in its 2019 Q3 Earnings filed publicly on November 7, 2019.

Key Gartner Research Note Findings

According to the Gartner research note, “Compared with the first nine months of 2018, the first nine months of 2019 show a 50% increase in Gartner client inquiries related to third-party support” and “Gartner inquiry volumes suggest that SPVM leaders are now acknowledging third-party support as an established option.”

The Gartner research note 1 goes on to list a number of key findings for CIOs and sourcing, procurement and vendor management (SVPM) leaders to consider as they look to adapt their approaches to control costs while enabling digital business growth. A few of these findings include:

“Each year, support costs for legacy software increase, while the benefits gained from that support decrease, leading to more organizations seeking lower-cost third-party support options.”

“More buyers are aware of the value-added offerings from third-party support providers, such as custom-code support, interoperability support, and global tax, regulatory and security services.”

“Uptake of independent third-party support is increasing year over year. The software vendors’ cloud-first fixation means that, for certain on-premises applications, third-party support may be the only alternative. As on-premises clients face a decreasing number of options, uptake of independent third-party support is expected to increase substantially.”

“Another key benefit of third-party support is that it allows customers to use the savings (of at least 50% in costs) to fund digital transformation projects that they were unable to achieve while stuck in an ever-increasing support cycle.”

Rimini Street Support Accelerates Innovation

Gartner’s research note includes several recommendations, including that SPVM leaders should “evaluate third-party support as an alternative to the vendor’s support in order to help fund future innovation. In parallel, analyze the software vendor’s support contract and policies to understand any restrictions on terminating support.”

Rimini Street clients have been achieving success following such a strategy. “By moving to Rimini Street, Welch’s was able to redeploy the cost savings from our enterprise software support, to multiple growth areas across the business including IT, marketing and product development,” said Dave Jackson, Welch’s CIO .

“For example, as a result of our significant savings, we were able to hire a new security analyst and roll-out new security software. We were also able to invest in new marketing initiatives and develop new products to expand the company’s portfolio, such as Welch’s sparkling Rosé.”

“We believe this research note from Gartner further validates the increasing and widespread global leverage and use of third-party support to maximize ROI on current enterprise software investments and shift savings to fund accelerated innovation that drives competitive advantage and growth,” said David Rowe , senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Rimini Street.

“To date, more than 3,100 clients with operations in 117 countries around the world, including 175 Fortune 500 and Global 100 organizations, have made the switch from vendor support to Rimini Street, and have saved more than $4 billion in total maintenance costs.”

