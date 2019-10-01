THREATQUOTIENT, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced they will be making its first appearance at GITEX Technology Week this year.

ThreatQuotient believes that threat intelligence is the glue that binds together disparate systems and teams, and that a threat-centric security operations platform is foundational to overall security posture. In line with this, ThreatQuotient will use the GITEX platform to promote the ThreatQ platform, to customers and partners.

“With threat intelligence as an organisation’s foundational element, ThreatQ makes security operations more efficient and effective. Every company has its own unique environments and faces different threats, which is why ThreatQ empowers organisations to set their own specific controls for prioritising the threat intelligence that is most relevant to them,” said Anthony Perridge, VP of International at ThreatQuotient.

“ThreatQ acts as the heart of an organisation’s defense system, able to integrate with all security tools that need to work in unison – such as orchestration tools, SIEMs, network security, endpoint software, multiple intel feeds and other processes and we are excited to have a platform like GITEX to showcase our product and solutions to our regional customers and partners.”

At GITEX, ThreatQuotient will educate customers and partners on why large and small threat intelligence teams would benefit by using ThreatQ to apply customer-defined scoring of intelligence, quickly deploy threat data to existing sensor grids, and cornerstone workflows to focus on time to detect (TTD) and time to respond (TTR).

Through their participation, ThreatQuotient also hopes to showcase how it enables a shared understanding across teams and tools within an organisation’s defense infrastructure and how by leveraging an integrated self-tuning Threat Library™, Adaptive Workbench™ and Open Exchange, ThreatQ has become the foundation of security operations and threat management systems for organisations across the globe.

ThreatQ enables teams to make a significant leap forward in their current capabilities to manage intelligence by automating several historically manual, time-consuming and repeatable tasks, saving customers a significant amount of time and further augmenting their ROI.

ThreatQuotient will be exhibiting alongside StarLink on Stand SR-J1 in Sheikh Rashid Hall. ThreatQuotient’s security experts will be available to discuss the evolving threat landscape and explain why organisations in all sectors need to rethink their approach to security operations.

Oct. 1, 2019

