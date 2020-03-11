TIGO, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced a new addition to the add-on TS4 Platform – the TS4-A-M. This add-on module-level monitoring solution brings smart PV module technology and the highest granularity of production data to Tigo’s residential, commercial industrial, and utility customers.

With Tigo’s monitoring solution, customers can choose between Premium or Free solar monitoring which offers various features into module-level data. Tigo’s Premium Monitoring can be activated at no cost for 30 days so customers can access more granular module-level data, detailed production history, performance alerts, and advanced charts via Tigo’s SMART website.

To activate, download the Tigo SMART mobile app with a Tigo PV system via Google Play or Apple Store. To learn more, join Tigo's free online & Monitoring with TS4-A-M and Premium Subscription webinar on Thursday, March 12th at 10am PT.

The highlights of the new TS4-A-M (Monitoring Add-on) with the Premium subscription include:

See power, voltage, and current data anywhere via the SMART website or app·

View or download detailed charts of system energy production·

Configure 3rd party Modbus devices like inverters and AC meters in the Tigo SMART app·

Download data directly using the Tigo API·

Be alerted via automatic email or SMS of faults or performance issues·

Proactively maintain PV systems with a lower cost of ownership·

Receive monthly or daily production reports·

Track individual module performance to easily identify issues·

Predict maintenance requirements to reduce labor time·

“Tigo offers the most granular module-level data in the industry thanks to our UHD-Core

technology within the TS4-A-M and other units with this monitoring feature” says Maxym Makhota, VP of Software Engineering at Tigo. “Plus, Premium monitoring software is an absolute no-brainer for customers who want the easiest system maintenance, better visibility, and real-time data.”

Tigo is now taking orders for the TS4-A-M worldwide.

